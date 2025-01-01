|
Brut Blanc
(Sicily)
|
Frappato
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, cherry and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom and plum.
Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, cherry and pear.
Produced with the Martinotti method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|March 2025