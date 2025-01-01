Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, cherry and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom and plum.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, cherry and pear.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


