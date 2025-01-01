Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Milàru, Gurrieri (Italy)  

Milàru

Gurrieri (Italy)

(Sicily)
Frappato
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Sicily)
Pale light pink and nuances of golden yellow, hazy, fine perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and cherry followed by aromas of yeast, hawthorn, raspberry, tangerine and banana.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and cherry.

Produced with the ancestral method. Aged in bottle on its lees for 6 months.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Crustacean and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

March 2025


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Gurrieri's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in March?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In choosing a wine, how much important is it the appellation?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Where do you usually buy your wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2025 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.