Pale light pink and nuances of golden yellow, hazy, fine perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and cherry followed by aromas of yeast, hawthorn, raspberry, tangerine and banana.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and cherry.

Produced with the ancestral method. Aged in bottle on its lees for 6 months.


