Donna Grazia Metodo Classico Brut
(Sicily)
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, raspberry, pear and tangerine.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and raspberry.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|March 2025