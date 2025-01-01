|
Hic EST XXII Metodo Classico Extra Brut
(Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, honey and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, orange blossom, bergamot, pink grapefruit and apple.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, honey and pink grapefruit.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 36 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat with mushrooms, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|March 2025