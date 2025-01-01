Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, honey and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, orange blossom, bergamot, pink grapefruit and apple.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, honey and pink grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 36 months.


