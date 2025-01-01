Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, carob and black pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.

9 months in steel tanks, at least 9 months in bottle.


