Syrah 2021
(Sicily)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, carob and black pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.
9 months in steel tanks, at least 9 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Cheese
Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
March 2025
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2025
| --