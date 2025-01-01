Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparent. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, pomegranate, carob and graphite.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

9 months in steel tanks, at least 12 months in bottle.


