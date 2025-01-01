|
Vittoria Nero d'Avola 2021
Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, pomegranate, carob and graphite.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
9 months in steel tanks, at least 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Cold cuts, Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Broiled meat and barbecue
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧
| July 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2025
| --