Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore Col de la Bastia 2020
Valpolicella Ripasso (Veneto)
Corvina, Rondinella
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, arbutus berry, raspberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and raspberry.
12 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 15%
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Legume soups, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2025