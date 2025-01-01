Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of peony, plum, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, juniper, mace, black pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of peony, plum, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, juniper, mace, black pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum. Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

18 months in barrique. 18 months in barrique.

