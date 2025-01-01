|
Solengo 2021
(Tuscany)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon (60%), Merlot, Petit Verdot, Sangiovese (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of peony, plum, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, juniper, mace, black pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
18 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Braised and stewed meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| Issue 29, April 2005
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2025
| --