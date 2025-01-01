|
Moscato 2021
(Sicily)
|
Moscato Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and apple followed by aromas of broom, banana, pear, lychee and musk.
Crisp attack and however balance by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and apple.
6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Crustacean and mushrooms appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and mushrooms, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|March 2025