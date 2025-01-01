Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and apple followed by aromas of broom, banana, pear, lychee and musk.

Crisp attack and however balance by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and apple.

6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.


