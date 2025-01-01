Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, medlar and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.

6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.


