Donna Grazia Bianco
(Sicily)
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, medlar and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.
6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|March 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2019
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2025
| --