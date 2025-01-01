Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Soave Danieli 2022, Fattori (Italy)

Soave Danieli 2022

Fattori (Italy)

Soave (Veneto)
Garganega
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Soave (Veneto)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, jasmine, pineapple, citron, nettle, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Vegetable soups

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

March 2025


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2011   ✧✧✧     August 2012       --    
2012   ✧✧✧✧     May 2014       --    
2013   ✧✧✧✧     September 2014       --    
2014   ✧✧✧✧     June 2015       --    
2015   ✧✧✧✧     September 2016       --    
2016   ✧✧✧✧     August 2017       --    
2017   ✧✧✧✧     October 2018       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧     September 2019       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧     March 2021       --    
2020   ✧✧✧✧     July 2021       --    
2022   ✧✧✧✧     March 2025       --    

