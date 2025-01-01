|
Collio Bianco Tre Vignis 2019
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Friulano, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and gooseberry followed by aromas of hawthorn, acacia, broom, mango, pineapple, citron, pear, grapefruit, elder flowed, bell pepper, almond, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and gooseberry.
Aged in cask and steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups, Roasted fish, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2025