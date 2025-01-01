|
Donna Grazia Rosato 2022
(Sicily)
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, pomegranate, arbutus berry and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)
|March 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧
| August 2019
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2025
| --