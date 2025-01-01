Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, orange blossom, pink grapefruit, pear and honey.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and pink grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 48 months.


