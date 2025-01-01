|
Soave Motto Piane 2020
Soave (Veneto)
|
Garganega
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and ginger followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, medlar, pineapple, citrus fruit peel, linden, honey, almond, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and honey.
12 months in cask and steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat, Roasted fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2008
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2009
| ✧✧✧✧✭
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2010
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2011
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2012
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2014
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧❂
| June 2015
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2018
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2025
| --