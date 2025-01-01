Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and ginger followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, medlar, pineapple, citrus fruit peel, linden, honey, almond, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and honey.

12 months in cask and steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.


