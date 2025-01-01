|
Collio Sauvignon Extempore 2018
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, dried apricot and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, mango, passion fruit, apple, peach, pear, lychee, pineapple, grapefruit, ginger, saffron, sage, honey and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, dried apricot and mango.
Fermented in cask, 9 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish and meat, Stewed fish with mushroom, Broiled crustaceans, Vegetable and mushroom flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2025