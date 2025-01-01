Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, dried apricot and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, mango, passion fruit, apple, peach, pear, lychee, pineapple, grapefruit, ginger, saffron, sage, honey and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, dried apricot and mango.

Fermented in cask, 9 months in cask.


