|
Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico Don Vicè 2019
Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of raspberry jam, black cherry jam, carob, tobacco, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and raspberry jam.
18 months in cask and steel tanks, at least 36 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2025
| --