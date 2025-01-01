Brilliant ruby red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of raspberry jam, black cherry jam, carob, tobacco, licorice, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and raspberry jam.

18 months in cask and steel tanks, at least 36 months in bottle.


