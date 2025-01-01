|
Amarone della Valpolicella Riserva 2017
Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina, Rondinella
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, cinnamon, mace, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
36 months in cask, 1 year in bottle.
Alcohol: 16%
Game, Braised and stewed meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|March 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2021
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2025
| --