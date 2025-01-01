Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, acacia, green apple, pineapple, banana and tangerine. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, acacia, green apple, pineapple, banana and tangerine.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and green apple. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and green apple.

Produced with the Charmat method. Produced with the Charmat method.

