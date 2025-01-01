|
Valdobbiadene Brut Dirupo 2023
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera (90%), Bianchetta (5%), Perera (5%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, acacia, green apple, pineapple, banana and tangerine.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and green apple.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2022
| ✧✧✧✧
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2025
| --