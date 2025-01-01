|
Valdobbiadene Dry Rive di Rolle Vigna Ochera 2023
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, pineapple and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, lychee, apple, peach, tangerine and marzipan.
Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, pineapple and lychee.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Cream desserts, Fruit desserts, Semifreddo
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2025
| --