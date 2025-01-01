Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, pineapple and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, lychee, apple, peach, tangerine and marzipan.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, pineapple and lychee.

Produced with the Charmat method.


