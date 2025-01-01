Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana e bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, citron, pear, plum, grapefruit, croissant, marzipan and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron.

The base wine is fermented in steel tanks and barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at more than 30 months.


