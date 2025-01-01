|
Trento Brut Altemasi Millesimato 2020
Trento (Trentino)
Chardonnay
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana e bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, citron, pear, plum, grapefruit, croissant, marzipan and mineral.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron.
The base wine is fermented in steel tanks and barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at more than 30 months.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta and risotto with crustacean and fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Stewed white meat, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2013
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2015
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2025
| --