|
Valdobbiadene Extra Dry Rive di Santo Stefano Dirupo Nazzareno Pola Etichetta del Fondatore 2023
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera (90%), Bianchetta (5%), Perera (5%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, jasmine, hawthorn, pineapple, pear, tangerine, plum, banana, fern and marzipan.
Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, peach and pineapple.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|April 2025