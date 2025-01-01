Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, jasmine, hawthorn, pineapple, pear, tangerine, plum, banana, fern and marzipan.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, peach and pineapple.

Produced with the Charmat method.


