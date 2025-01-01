Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, acacia, peach, apple, pineapple and tangerine. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, acacia, peach, apple, pineapple and tangerine.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

Produced with the Charmat method. Produced with the Charmat method.

