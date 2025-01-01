|
Valdobbiadene Extra Dry Dirupo 2023
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera (90%), Bianchetta (5%), Perera (5%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, acacia, peach, apple, pineapple and tangerine.
Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
Produced with the Charmat method.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2025
| --