|
Trento Brut Rosé Altemasi
Trento (Trentino)
|
Pinot Nero, Chardonnay
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of rose, apple, strawberry, peach, plum, pink grapefruit, arbutus berry and tangerine.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and apple.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 15 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with meat and fish, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2013
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2015
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2022
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2025
| --