Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of rose, apple, strawberry, peach, plum, pink grapefruit, arbutus berry and tangerine.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and apple.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 15 months.


