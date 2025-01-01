|
Valdobbiadene Extra Dry Rive di Soligo Mas de Fer 2023
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apricot and wisteria followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, tangerine, peach, apple, pineapple, melon and fern.
Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apricot and tangerine.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭❂
| September 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2025
| --