Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apricot and wisteria followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, tangerine, peach, apple, pineapple, melon and fern.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apricot and tangerine.

Produced with the Charmat method.


