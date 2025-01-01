Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, pink grapefruit, strawberry, pomegranate, apple, hazelnut, tangerine and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pink grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.


