Franciacorta Rosé Extra Brut
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Pinot Nero (60%), Chardonnay (40%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, pink grapefruit, strawberry, pomegranate, apple, hazelnut, tangerine and plum.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pink grapefruit.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.
Alcohol: 12%
Pasta with meat, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Legume soups, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2024
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2025
| --