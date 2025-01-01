|
Chianti Biskero 2023
Chianti (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (85%), Canaiolo, Mammolo, Merlot (15)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of carnation, blueberry, strawberry, carob, vanilla and white pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
Part of the wine ages for 4 months in cask, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Stewed meat, Broiled meat and barbecue
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2022
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2025
| --