Valdobbiadene Extra Brut Rive di Col San Martino 26° Primo 2023
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, acacia, green apple, tangerine, medlar, pineapple, kiwi and mint.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and green apple.
Produced with the Charmat method.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy Products, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭❂
| September 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2025
| --