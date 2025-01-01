Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, pear, citrus fruits, peach, hazelnut and rosemary.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors or apple, plum and pineapple.

Fermented and aged in cask.


