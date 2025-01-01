|
Irpinia Falanghina Vigna Santa Vara 2022
Irpinia (Campania)
|
Falanghina
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, pear, citrus fruits, peach, hazelnut and rosemary.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors or apple, plum and pineapple.
Fermented and aged in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat and fish, Sauteed white meat, Roasted fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|April 2025