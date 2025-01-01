|
Trentino Superiore Pinot Grigio Rulendis 2022
Trentino (Trentino)
|
Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, lemon, pineapple, peach, medlar, grapefruit, tangerine, linden and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and lemon.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and vegetables, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|April 2025