Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citron, pear, plum, pineapple, hazelnut, thyme, fennel and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and citron.

Part of the wine ferments and ages in barrique.


