|
Greco di Tufo Riserva Grancare 2022
Greco di Tufo (Campania)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citron, pear, plum, pineapple, hazelnut, thyme, fennel and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and citron.
Part of the wine ferments and ages in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with meat and fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Legume soups, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|April 2025