Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, pineapple, pear, hazelnut, peach, plum, vanilla and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.

Fermented and aged in barrique for 10 months.


