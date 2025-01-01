|
Irpinia Bianco Spumante Metodo Classico Oro Classico Pas Dosé 2021
Irpinia (Campania)
Fiano, Falanghina, Coda di Volpe
Sparkling Wine
Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, pear, peach, hazelnut, honey, croissant and mineral.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 36 months.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Mushroom soups, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Stewed white meat
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|April 2025