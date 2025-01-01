|
Franciacorta Brut
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
|
Chardonnay, Pinot Nero, Pinot Bianco
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, citron, pear, plum and linden.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana e citron.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 18 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2024
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2025
| --