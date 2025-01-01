Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, citron, pear, plum and linden. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, citron, pear, plum and linden.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana e citron. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana e citron.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 18 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 18 months.

