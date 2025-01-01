Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, tangerine, raspberry, grapefruit, pear, peach, hazelnut, almond and butter.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 36 months.


