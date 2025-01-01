|
Trento Brut Blanc de Noirs Altemasi 2020
Trento (Trentino)
Pinot Nero
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, tangerine, raspberry, grapefruit, pear, peach, hazelnut, almond and butter.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 36 months.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with meat and fish, Broiled fish, Stewed white meat with mushrooms, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
