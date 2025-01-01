|
Valdobbiadene Brut Rive del Refrontolo Col del Forno 2023
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of green apple, pear and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, jasmine, white rose, peach, pineapple, lime, kiwi, tangerine and medlar.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of green apple, pear and peach.
Produced with the Charmat method.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Aperitifs, Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧❂
| September 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2025
| --