Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and citron followed by aromas of hawthorn, medlar, pear, grapefruit, banana, peach, plum, nettle, green pepper, sage and flint. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and citron followed by aromas of hawthorn, medlar, pear, grapefruit, banana, peach, plum, nettle, green pepper, sage and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and citron. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and citron.

About 9 months in steel tanks, 24 months in bottle. About 9 months in steel tanks, 24 months in bottle.

