|
Maso Toresella La Cuvée 2021
(Trentino)
|
Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer, Riesling
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and citron followed by aromas of hawthorn, medlar, pear, grapefruit, banana, peach, plum, nettle, green pepper, sage and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and citron.
About 9 months in steel tanks, 24 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|April 2025