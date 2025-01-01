|
Fiano di Avellino Riserva Brancato 2022
Fiano di Avellino (Campania)
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, medlar and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, pear, peach, citron, plum, hazelnut, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crispo attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlat and hazelnut.
Part of the wine ferments and ages in barrique. At least 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish and mushrooms, Broiled fish, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|April 2025