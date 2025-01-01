Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, medlar and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, pear, peach, citron, plum, hazelnut, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crispo attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlat and hazelnut.

Part of the wine ferments and ages in barrique. At least 6 months in bottle.


