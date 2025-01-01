Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Trento Pas Dosé Altemasi 2019, Cavit (Italy)

Trento Pas Dosé Altemasi 2019

Cavit (Italy)

Trento (Trentino)
Chardonnay (60%), Pinot Nero (40%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Trento (Trentino)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and citron followed by aromas of bread crust, hawthorn, bergamot, pear, plum, peach, honey, hazelnut and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at 44 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish, Roasted white meat, Broiled crustaceans

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

April 2025


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005   ✧✧✧✧     September 2013       --    
2007   ✧✧✧✧     October 2015       --    
2017   ✧✧✧✧     October 2022       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧     April 2025       --    

