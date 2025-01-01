Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and citron followed by aromas of bread crust, hawthorn, bergamot, pear, plum, peach, honey, hazelnut and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and citron followed by aromas of bread crust, hawthorn, bergamot, pear, plum, peach, honey, hazelnut and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at 44 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at 44 months.

