|
Trento Pas Dosé Altemasi 2019
Trento (Trentino)
|
Chardonnay (60%), Pinot Nero (40%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and citron followed by aromas of bread crust, hawthorn, bergamot, pear, plum, peach, honey, hazelnut and mineral.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at 44 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish, Roasted white meat, Broiled crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2013
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2015
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2022
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2025
| --