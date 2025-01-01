|
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2021
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, chocolate, cigar box, cinnamon, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohool, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
18 months in cask, at least 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2025
| --