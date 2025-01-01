Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, plum, pomegranate, chocoolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and blackberry.

24 months in cask and barrique, 6 months in bottle.


