Teroldego Rotaliano Superiore Riserva Maso Cervara 2021
Teroldego Rotaliano (Trentino)
Teroldego
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, plum, pomegranate, chocoolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and blackberry.
24 months in cask and barrique, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2015
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2025
| --