Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, chocoolate, tobacco, licorice, leather, cinnamon, toffee, undergrowth, mace, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

12 months in barrique, 24 months in cement tanks, at least 12 months in bottle.


