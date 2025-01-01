|
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Riserva 2021
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (95%), Colorino (5%)
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, thyme, black pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohool, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
24 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
