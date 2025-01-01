Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of peach, green apple and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, jasmine, tangerine, pineapple, pear, kiwi, plum and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, green apple and tangerine.

Produced with the Charmat method.


