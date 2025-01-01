|
Valdobbiadene Extra Brut Rive di Guia Aldaina Al Mas 2023
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of peach, green apple and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, jasmine, tangerine, pineapple, pear, kiwi, plum and mineral.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, green apple and tangerine.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|April 2025