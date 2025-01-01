|
Franciacorta Satèn
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
|
Chardonnay
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, citron and acacia followed by aromas of bread crust, chamomile, grapefruit, apple, medlar, pear, plum and hazelnut.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, citron and grapefruit.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Crustacean and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Fried fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|April 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2024
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2025
| --