Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, plum, praline, peach, mango, beeswax, cardamom, butter, croissant, almond and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.

Part of the base wine ferments in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 70 months.


