Pale straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and melon followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, kiwi and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and melon.

4 months in steel tanks.


