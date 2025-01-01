|
Torricino Bianco 2024
(Campania)
|
Falanghina
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and melon followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, kiwi and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and melon.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Pasta with crustaceans and fish, Sauteed fish, Fried fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2025