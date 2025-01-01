|
Valle d'Aosta Chardonnay 2023
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hazelnut followed by aromas of acacia, pineapple, grapefruit and honey.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and honey.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2025
| --