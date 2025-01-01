|
Greco di Tufo 2024
Greco di Tufo (Campania)
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, peach, apricot, plum, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Fish and mushroom soups, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2023
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2025
| --