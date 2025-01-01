Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, citrus fruits, pear, plum, linden and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, citrus fruits, pear, plum, linden and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and hazelnut. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and hazelnut.

4 months in steel tanks. 4 months in steel tanks.

