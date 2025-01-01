|
Fiano di Avellino 2024
Fiano di Avellino (Campania)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, citrus fruits, pear, plum, linden and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and hazelnut.
4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fish soups, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2023
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2025
| --